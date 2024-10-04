All Bengals

Look: Bengals Offensive Tackle Trent Brown Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

This is good news!

James Rapien

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) and guard Alex Cappa (65) on the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) and guard Alex Cappa (65) on the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive tackle Trent Brown underwent successful knee surgery earlier this week.

Brown suffered a torn patellar tendon in Cincinnati's Week 3 loss to Washington. The veteran signed with the Bengals in March.

It's a big blow to the Bengals' offensive line depth. The good news is Brown is expected to make a full recovery. The bad news is he'll miss the rest of the 2024-25 season.

Check out photos Brown posted on social media below:

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Bengals Week 4 Report Card: Offense and Special Teams Shine

Cincinnati Bengals Snap Count Analysis: DJ Turner Outplays Cam Taylor-Britt

Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals Find Halftime Holy Grail in 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers

Joe Burrow Shares 5 Reasons Why Bengals Should Be Excited About Rest of 2024 Season

Watch: Zac Taylor Gives Out Game Balls, Bengals Celebrate Win Over Panthers

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers

Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Beat Carolina Panthers for First Win Of Season

Trey Hendrickson Suffers Stinger in Cincinnati Bengals’ Win Over Carolina Panthers

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 38-33 Loss to Washington Commanders

Postgame Observations: Jayden Daniels Leads Commanders Past Joe Burrow and the Bengals 38-33

Report: Joe Burrow Makes Notable Change to Pregame Warmup With Basketball Shots

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News