Look: Bengals Offensive Tackle Trent Brown Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery
CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive tackle Trent Brown underwent successful knee surgery earlier this week.
Brown suffered a torn patellar tendon in Cincinnati's Week 3 loss to Washington. The veteran signed with the Bengals in March.
It's a big blow to the Bengals' offensive line depth. The good news is Brown is expected to make a full recovery. The bad news is he'll miss the rest of the 2024-25 season.
Check out photos Brown posted on social media below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Week 4 Report Card: Offense and Special Teams Shine
Cincinnati Bengals Snap Count Analysis: DJ Turner Outplays Cam Taylor-Britt
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Cincinnati Bengals Find Halftime Holy Grail in 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Joe Burrow Shares 5 Reasons Why Bengals Should Be Excited About Rest of 2024 Season
Watch: Zac Taylor Gives Out Game Balls, Bengals Celebrate Win Over Panthers
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 34-24 Win Over Carolina Panthers
Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Beat Carolina Panthers for First Win Of Season
Trey Hendrickson Suffers Stinger in Cincinnati Bengals’ Win Over Carolina Panthers
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 38-33 Loss to Washington Commanders
Postgame Observations: Jayden Daniels Leads Commanders Past Joe Burrow and the Bengals 38-33
Report: Joe Burrow Makes Notable Change to Pregame Warmup With Basketball Shots
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast