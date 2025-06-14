All Bengals

Look: Bengals Wide Receiver Andrei Iosivas Looks Much Different Than Expected in Madden 26

Iosivas had a hilarious reaction to the image.

James Rapien

Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) celebrates a first down catch during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) celebrates a first down catch during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas is hoping to have a breakout 2025 season. He's impressed his teammates throughout the offseason program.

"It's night and day from from last year," Tee Higgins said earlier this month. "Y'all gonna see y'all gonna see this year. Yoshi's really gonna come on this year."

Apparently EA Sports didn't get the memo.

Iosivas is built like an offensive lineman in Madden 26. A photo of him went viral.

The third-year receiver shared it on his Instagram story with the caption "I'm suing!!!!!"

It would be hard to blame Iosivas, who clearly has a great sense of humor. The good news is Madden 26 hasn't been released yet and creators can certainly make sure the Bengals receiver looks like his normal self when the game comes out.

Check out Iosivas's post below:

Andrei Iosivas
Andrei Iosivas / USA Today Images

