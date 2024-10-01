Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for AFC North Showdown vs Baltimore Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear black jerseys, orange pants and black socks on Sunday against the Ravens.
Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 2-3 on the season. Meanwhile, the Ravens have won back-to-back games and are 2-2 on the year.
Related: Bengals Home Underdogs in Divisional Matchup vs Ravens
This is the first time the Bengals will wear this uniform combination. Check it out below:
