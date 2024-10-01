All Bengals

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for AFC North Showdown vs Baltimore Ravens

The Bengals are hoping to win their second-straight game on Sunday.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) smiles during a timeout in the fourth quarter during an NFL AFC wild-card playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-19. to win the franchise's first playoff game in 30 years. Las Vegas Raiders At Cincinnati Bengals Jan 15 Afc Wild Card Game
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will wear black jerseys, orange pants and black socks on Sunday against the Ravens.

Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 2-3 on the season. Meanwhile, the Ravens have won back-to-back games and are 2-2 on the year.

This is the first time the Bengals will wear this uniform combination. Check it out below:

