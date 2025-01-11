All Bengals

Look: Sam Hubbard Reacts to Jack Sawyer's Game-Clinching Fumble Return in Ohio State Win Over Texas

What a play.

James Rapien

Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) returns a fumble for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) returns a fumble for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard had arguably the biggest play in team history when he returned a fumble 99 yards in Cincinnati's 24-17 win over Baltimore in January 2023.

Two years later Jack Sawyer made a similar play that helped the Ohio State Buckeyes beat Texas and advance to the National Championship Game.

Hubbard is a former Buckeye. He reacted to Sawyer's big play on Friday night.

Check out his reaction and watch both plays below:

Jack Sawyer Made the Game Clinching Play on Friday
Jack Sawyer Made the Game Clinching Play on Friday / Sam Hubbard/IG

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

