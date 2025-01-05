Major Concern for Bengals' Playoff Hopes: Chiefs May Play Third-String QB Against Broncos
CINCINNATI — The Bengals need the Chiefs to beat the Broncos and the Jets to beat the Dolphins to make the playoffs after Saturday night's 19-17 win over the Steelers.
The Chiefs aren't playing a lot of their key players, including Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Isaiah Pacheco and Chris Jones.
Carson Wentz will start at quarterback, but there's a chance that third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun could get snaps against the Broncos.
Related: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Odds of Making the Playoffs After Win Over Steelers
Starting Wentz is one thing, but if the Bengals' playoff hopes are relying on a third-string quarterback to beat a quality defense in the Broncos, then it may be time to make plans that don't involve the Bengals' in the playoffs.
This is also a chance for Wentz to audition for the rest of the NFL. How long will the Chiefs let the former No. 2 overall pick play? That could be the key to the Bengals making the playoffs this season.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Look: Cincinnati Bengals to Play Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday Night Football in Reguarl Season Finale for Both Teams
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 51,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast