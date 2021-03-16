NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
The Fitzmagic Continues: Ryan Fitzpatrick Agrees to Deal With Washington

Fitzy will have a chance to start in Washington
Ryan Fitzpatrick will try to continue the magic. The 38-year-old quarterback has agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Washington Football Team according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Fitzpatrick could make as much as $12 million next season with incentives. He's expected to go into training camp as the starter. He will have to beat out Taylor Heinicke for the starting job. 

Fitzpatrick completed 68.5% of his passes in 2020 for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He spent the past two seasons in Miami. 

Washington is his ninth team. He previously played for the Rams, Bengals, Bills, Jets, Titans, Buccaneers, Texans and Dolphins. 

