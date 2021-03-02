NFL News: Vikings Release Tight End Kyle Rudolph

The Vikings released veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph on Tuesday. He spent the first 10 seasons of his career in Minnesota, which included two Pro Bowl appearances.

The 31-year-old is a free agent for the first time in his career. This move saves the Vikings over $5 million in cap space and $8 million in cash.

Rudolph is still a capable player and could latch on with a contender. He had 28 receptions for 334 yards and one touchdown in 2020.

Rudolph is a Cincinnati native. He attended Elder High School, before spending three years at Notre Dame. He was drafted by the Vikings in the second-round (43rd overall) in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Rudolph is one of many veterans that will be released by their respective teams over the next few weeks.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Host Veteran Safety Ricardo Allen For Visit

Film Breakdown: Brian Baldinger Evaluates Penei Sewell

The Ravens Could Pursue A.J. Green in Free Agency

Are These the Best Bengals Concept Uniforms?

Should Bengals Go After Alex Smith in Free Agency?

DJ Reader Working His Way Back From Quad Injury

Look: Bengals Trade UP in Latest Mock Draft

National Analyst on Bengals: 'They Don't Care About Championships"

Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals

Here are the Bengals' Best Free Agent Signings in Team History!

Top Skill Players Ahead of Penei Sewell in Latest Rankings

Joe Burrow Shows Off Leg Strength in Workout

Designer Creates Unique Bengals Uniform Concept

How Much Will it Cost to Tag an NFL Player This Offseason?

This is a Good Feature on LSU Star Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Prepared to Place the Franchise Tag on Carl Lawson

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook