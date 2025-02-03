All Bengals

Multiple Analysts Mention 49ers as Possible Landing Spot for Bengals Star Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins should have plenty of suitors if he makes it to free agency.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) celebrate the win after overtime of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) celebrate the win after overtime of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Will Tee Higgins sign with the San Francisco 49ers in free agency?

The 26-year-old should have plenty of suitors this offseason if he does become a free agent in March.

University of North Carolina football general manager Michael Lombardi seems to like the idea of the 49ers signing Higgins.

"You put Tee Higgins on a team like the 49ers, my Lord. He could end up shining because they have other players around him," Lombardi said on the Pat McAfee Show. "Brandon Aiyuk would be even better with someone like Tee."

"I Don't See It Not Working Out:" Joe Burrow on Tee Higgins' Future With Bengals

Lombardi isn't the only one to mention San Francisco as a potential fit. Dianna Russini mentioned the 49ers on her podcast when discussing possible landing spots for the Bengals star wide receiver.

Higgins had 73 catches for 911 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns in 12 games last season.

The Bengals took him with the 33rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Star quarterback Joe Burrow has made it clear he wants the team to re-sign Higgins. If Higgins becomes a free agent, there will be plenty of teams vying for his services.

