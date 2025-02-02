All Bengals

'I Don't See It Not Working Out' - Joe Burrow on Keeping Bengals' Stars Together

The star quarterback hasn't been shy about his feelings when it comes to Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins or Trey Hendrickson.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1), quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) take the field as captains for the coin toss before the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1), quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) take the field as captains for the coin toss before the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow continues to be outspoken about the future of the Bengals' best players.

Trey Hendrickson is entering the final year of his contract. Ja'Marr Chase is under contract for one more season. Tee Higgins is set to become a free agent in March.

Despite the future of all three players in question, Burrow has been adamant that the Bengals can keep their core together.

The 28-year-old maintained that stance on Saturday during an interview with Sirius XM.

"Yeah, we can make it happen. We can make it happen," Burrow said. "It just has to be right for everybody involved. I know the players wanna make it work, we all wanna be together. I don't see it not working out, but we'll see."

It isn't the first time and it won't be the last time that Burrow makes it clear that he wants Chase, Hendrickson and Higgins in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future. He also made similar comments on Thursday night when asked about Chase's contract situation.

“I don’t know what more he could show and do to prove himself," Burrow said on ESPN. "We have several guys like that, who have stepped up for us, and deserve to be paid ... and deserve to be paid what they’re worth.”

Watch Burrow's full comments below:

