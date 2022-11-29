CINCINNATI — The Bengals are one of the hottest teams in football. They've won three games in a row and five of their last six contests, including Sunday's 20-16 win over Tennessee.

Cincinnati's recent hot streak has grabbed the attention of ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky.

"Cincinnati should scare the hell out of everybody in the NFL," Orlovsky said on Monday. "Right now the MVP in the NFL is Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes, it's a three person race. Do not be surprised if in another month Joe Burrow is in that conversation."

Orlovsky wasn't the only analyst to praise Burrow and the Bengals. Dominique Foxworth believes the star quarterback is better this season than he was last year when he led Cincinnati to Super Bowl LVI.

"Joe Burrow has gotten better," Foxworth said. "We don't talk about him in the same breath as we do Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, but we should, at least with Josh Allen. Maybe not with Patrick Mahomes, but he deserves that."

Burrow and the Bengals face Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Watch Orlovsky and Foxworth's comments below.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Beat Titans in Physical, Playoff Style Rumble in Nashville

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over Tennessee Titans

Ravens Lose To Jaguars, Boost Bengals AFC North Chances

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins Lead Bengals Past Titans 20-16

Watch: Bengals Celebrate in Locker Room Following Win Over Titans

Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tee Higgins For Go-Ahead Touchdown, Bengals Lead Titans 20-13

No One Should Blame Bengals For Playing It Safe With Ja'Marr Chase

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Works Out Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Titans

Bengals Make Two Roster Moves Ahead of AFC Showdown With Titans

Myles Jack, George Pickens Not Fined By NFL For Hits Against Bengals

Bengals Facing NFL's Toughest Second-Half Schedule Flip

Joe Burrow Reveals One Nickname He Doesn't Like

NFL Network Names Bengals OC Brian Callahan Top Head Coach Candidate

Dax Hill Named One Of Worst First-Round Picks In 2022 NFL Draft

Bengals Not Ready to Announce Punter Decision Ahead of Sunday's Game With Steelers

Zac Taylor: 'Trust Me, We Talked To' Larry Ogunjobi

Joe Burrow: 'I Personally Like Playing on Turf' Fields

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok