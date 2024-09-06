NFL Insider Explains Issues Between Bengals and Ja'Marr Chase as Contract Talks Continue
CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Ja'Marr Chase are discussing a contract extension, but there are two key issues that have kept a deal from getting done according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team.
"There was a point on Thursday where it felt like they were getting close," Meirov said on the NFL Spotlight Podcast. "There were some proposals sent back and forth and they basically ended with both sides not bridging the gap and being able to figure this out. There has been a years issue. There has been a cash flow issue. The APY is fine. He's going to beat Justin Jefferson if it gets done, but there are other details to this contract where they've struggled to figure it out."
If Meirov's reporting is accurate, it means the Bengals were willing to at least match the four-year, $140 million extension the Vikings gave Justin Jefferson earlier this offseason.
Chase still has two years left on his contract, which means the cash flow toward the end of the deal is probably smaller than his agent Rocky Arceneaux is willing to accept.
The clock is ticking and as time that passes, the less likely an extension becomes. Listen to Meirov's entire commentary on Chase at the 5:30 mark in the podcast here.
