All Bengals

NFL's Greatest Rivalry Just Got Even Better: Chiefs Signing JuJu Smith-Schuster

This could be fun!

James Rapien

Dec 4, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) gets the stiff arm from Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) gets the stiff arm from Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports / Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Former Pro Bowl wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is signing with the Chiefs according to multiple reports.

The veteran returns to Kansas City after being on the team in 2022. He was on the Patriots in last season.

The Bengals and Chiefs are the NFL's best rivalry. Smith-Schuster's reunion in Kansas City is perfect timing considering Cincinnati brought back Vonn Bell in March.

Bell spent three seasons with the Bengals, before playing for Carolina last year. He's known for his big hit on Smith-Schuster during a December matchup with the Steelers in 2020.

These two veterans should make the Week 2 matchup between the Bengals and the Chiefs even more interesting.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Look: Evan McPherson Inks Three Year Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues

Bengals Snap Count Takeaways Following 27-3 Preseason Loss to Chicago Bears

Rookie Josh Newton Discusses Up and Down Day Against Chicago Bears

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 Loss to Chicago Bears

Current U.S. Flag Football QB Takes Exception With Joe Burrow’s Comments and Other NFL Players Expecting to Play in 2028

Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combination for Regular Season Opener Against Pats

Former All-Pro Receiver Makes WILD Statement About Bengals Rookie Jermaine Burton

NFL Insider Shares Prediction for Ja’Marr Chase’s Future, Contract Stalemate With Bengals

NFL Shares Concern About Key Position on Bengals’ Offense Ahead of Regular Season

Bengals Rookie Maema Njongmeta Hoping to Earn Roster Spot After Impressive Debut

Cincinnati Bengals Major Week 1 Favorite in Matchup With New England Patriots

Strength of Schedule for All 32 NFL Teams Revealed Including Cincinnati Bengals

-----

Join the 45,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

Home/News