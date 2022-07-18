Former Bengals Tight End Orson Charles Arrested After Pulling Gun on Off-Duty Officers
CINCINNATI — Former NFL tight end Orson Charles was arrested and charged after pulling a gun on two off-duty police officers in Ybor City, Florida on Saturday night according to police reports.
The dispute was over a parking spot according to WTSP in Tampa Bay.
Charles, 31, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm.
The Bengals took Charles in the fourth-round (116th overall) in the 2012 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons in Cincinnati, finishing with 12 receptions for 109 yards.
Charles also spent time with the Lions, Chiefs and Browns.
