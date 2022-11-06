CINCINNATI — The Bengals play the Panthers today at Paycor Stadium. One key matchup is Cincinnati's offensive line against defensive end Brian Burns.

Carolina opted to keep Burns at the trade deadline, despite being offered three premium picks in exchange for the star defensive end.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports is reporting that the Rams offered their 2024 first rounder, 2025 first rounder and a second round pick in 2023 in exchange for Burns.

The Panthers declined and Burns will start on Sunday against the Bengals. He has five sacks this season.

For more on the Bengals injuries, watch the video below

