Possible Cincinnati Bengals Draft Target Posts Impressive Measurements at Start of Senior Bowl Week
CINCINNATI — The Bengals and the 31 other NFL teams are in Mobile, Alabama for the Senior Bowl this week.
Kentucky defensive tackle Deone Walker is one player that Cincinnati will take a long look at this week and throughout the pre-draft process.
Walker measured in a 6-foot-7, 340 pounds with 34 5/8-inch arms. He finished with 132 tackles (23 for loss) and 10 sacks in 37 games at Kentucky.
He's one of the many defensive linemen that Cincinnati will evaluate over the next few months.
