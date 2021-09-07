Quinton Spain Eager for Bengals' Offensive Line to Prove Doubters Wrong

The 30-year-old has high expectations for himself this season.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offensive line has taken its' fair share of criticism over the past few seasons, which is fair considering they've been one of the worst units in the NFL.

The organization insists that this year is going to be different with Jonah Williams and Riley Reiff at left and right tackle, respectively. They also have two veteran guards in Quinton Spain and Xavier Su'a-Filo that will man the interior of the line alongside center Trey Hopkins.

One analyst referred to Spain and Su'a-Filo as "journeyman types" on Twitter.

Spain saw it and let everyone know how he felt about the comment.

"Journeyman 😂😂😂," he tweeted. "We’ll see about that one 😤😤😤."

The Bengals have high expectations for Spain, who signed a one-year prove-it deal this offseason.

"He's a veteran who does it the right way. He's got a lot of power in there at the guard spot," head coach Zac Taylor said last month. "He's been doing some real good things for us."

The interior of the Bengals' offensive line was awful for most of last season. Even if Spain, Hopkins and Su'a-Filo are league average, they should be much improved in the trenches.

The Bengals host the Vikings in the season opener on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!

You May Also Like:

Ja'Marr Chase Confident, Despite Drop Issues

Pooka Williams Changes Number and Position Before Week 1

Trae Waynes Ruled Out for Season Opener

Jessie Bates, Joe Burrow Lead Way as Bengals Name Captains

Joe Burrow Says No Concerns About Left Knee

Joe Burrow Among Favorites to Win NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Remade Bengals Defense Looking to Show Improvement Against Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals Home Underdogs Against Minnesota Vikings

Joe Burrow Projected to Have Record Breaking Season

Ja'Marr Chase Projected to Post Monster Numbers This Season

Practice Notes: Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Drop, Plus the Latest Injury News

NFL Executives Rank the Bengals Near the Bottom of the AFC

Bengals Place Khalid Kareem on Injured Reserve, Re-Sign Mike Thomas

Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Initial Practice Squad

Bengals Claim Two Players on Waivers

Ten Thoughts About the Bengals' Initial 53-man Roster

Grading the Trade: Bengals Sent Billy Price to Giants, Add B.J. Hill to DL Room

Joe Burrow Not Concerned About Ja'Marr Chase's Drop Issues

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Dolphins 29-26

Watch: Joe Burrow Gets Standing Ovation in Return to Paul Brown Stadium

Ja'Marr Chase Could End Up Being a Fantasy Steal

Film Room: DJ Reader Shines Against Washington

Fantasy Focus—Bengals Expected to Have to Breakout Players This Season

Film Room: How Taylor & Pollack Can Use Wide Zone to Beat Modern Defenses

A look at Frank Pollack's Wide Zone Scheme and How it Will Impact Joe Mixon

Film Breakdown: Why Ja'Marr Chase Has a Chance to be Special

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

Three Down Look: Bengals Defense Under Pressure to Create Pressure

Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook