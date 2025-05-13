Report: Cincinnati Making Push to Host NFL Draft in Near Future
CINCINNATI — Could the NFL Draft be Cincinnati bound in the near future?
That's what local leaders are pushing for behind the scenes according to Steve Watkins of the Cincinnati Business Courier.
Cincinnati is "making a concerted push to host the NFL Draft in the next few years,” Watkins wrote.
The Bengals and Visit Cincy have expressed interest in hosting the draft as early as 2027. Potential dates were reportedly pushed back due to hotel availability near the convention center. The group is waiting on the NFL to give Cincinnati the go-ahead to submit a formal request for the draft.
They are still working out details, including where the main stage would be, fan fest, etc.
Regardless, it sounds like Cincinnati is hoping to host the NFL Draft in the near future and as soon as 2028.
Cleveland hosted it in 2021. Green Bay hosted it last month.
It would be cool to have the NFL Draft in Cincinnati.
Check out the full report with plenty of details here.
