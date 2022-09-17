Skip to main content

Report: Ja'Marr Chase Fined for Unsportsmanlike Conduct

The superstar wideout made his feelings toward Minkah Fitzpatrick known last week.

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase received a fine for his conduct towards Minkah Fitzpatrick on Sunday. According to Ian Rapoport, he received two fines for unsportsmanlike conduct, The first was for $13,261, and the second listed was $10,609.

Fitzpatrick did not get fined by the league. Chase now famously flashed double middle-fingers to Fitzpatrick during the game.

