Report: Ja'Marr Chase Fined for Unsportsmanlike Conduct
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase received a fine for his conduct towards Minkah Fitzpatrick on Sunday. According to Ian Rapoport, he received two fines for unsportsmanlike conduct, The first was for $13,261, and the second listed was $10,609.
Fitzpatrick did not get fined by the league. Chase now famously flashed double middle-fingers to Fitzpatrick during the game.
