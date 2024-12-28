All Bengals

Report: Tee Higgins Expected to Play in Bengals' Saturday Night Showdown vs Broncos

The Bengals are hoping to improve to 8-8 on the season.

James Rapien

Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) acknowledges fans during warmups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is expected to play on Saturday against the Broncos on Saturday according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

This aligns with what Jeremy Fowler reported on Friday afternoon.

Higgins hurt his ankle in Cincinnati's Week 16 win over Cleveland. He took a few plays off before returning to the game. He's officially listed as questionable for a must-win matchup against the Broncos after being limited in practice this week.

The 25-year-old has 58 receptions for 727 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games this season.

Higgins is averaging 72.7 yards-per-game, which would be the second most of his career. He averaged 77.9 yards-per-game in 2021.

The Bengals need to beat the Broncos on Saturday to keep their slim playoff chances alive. Higgins is set to become a free agent in March and is playing on the franchise tag this season.

Published |Modified
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

