Roger Goodell Offers Update on Bengals-Bills Postponement Following Damar Hamlin's Collapse
CINCINNATI — The NFL announced that it will not resume the Bengals game against the Bills this week.
Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke with representatives from both teams and came to that conclusion. He informed both the Bengals and the Bills of this decision on Tuesday.
The NFL hasn't made a decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date. The league hasn't made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule and will provide more updates when they're made available.
The Bengals released a statement supporting Hamlin on Tuesday. Head coach Zac Taylor went to UC Medical Center where the Bills safety is being treated on Monday night.
For more on Hamlin and the postponement, watch the video below.
