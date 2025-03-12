'Single-Worst Game Plan' - The Ringer's Bill Simmons Calls Out Bengals Handling of Star Contracts, Free Agency
CINCINNATI — Ringer founder and media personality Bill Simmons didn't hold back with his thoughts about the Bengals' offseason so far.
He said the team is "f*****" operating contract negotiation like it does during a movie-based awards segment on The Bill Simmons Podcast.
"This next award is from Bridesmaids," Simmons began. "It's the Annie takes sedatives and has a drink on the airplane award for single-worst game plan, that goes to the Cincinnati Bengals, who seem to be the only team that doesn't realize you should just pay your guys six months early instead of a year and a half too late.
"And a lot of people have been talking about this this week, but they're just f***** because they have to take care of [Ja'Marr] Chase. They franchise tag [Tee] Higgins. He'll probably hold out. [Trey] Hendrickson wants a trade. And then in the middle of this, they paid $8 million a year for Mike Gesicki. So you guys need to find money, but you're also gonna pay this tight end. This is the easiest position to find anybody for $1 million. I don't understand what they're doing. I will say this though, Trey Hendrickson last year was unblockable down the stretch. I know their defense sucked, but that guy was a beast. I don't understand any of this."
The league year officially starts on Wednesday amidst Cincinnati's negotiations with their three stars. Paying each one on long-term deals as early as they could've is the obvious path in hindsight.
Cincinnati has added on the margins so far in free agency, with a few needs left to fill before adding in the draft next month.
