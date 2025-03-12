All Bengals

'Single-Worst Game Plan' - The Ringer's Bill Simmons Calls Out Bengals Handling of Star Contracts, Free Agency

Cincinnati is trying to improve on a 9-8 record this coming season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1), quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) take the field as captains for the coin toss before the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1), quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) take the field as captains for the coin toss before the first quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Ringer founder and media personality Bill Simmons didn't hold back with his thoughts about the Bengals' offseason so far.

He said the team is "f*****" operating contract negotiation like it does during a movie-based awards segment on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

"This next award is from Bridesmaids," Simmons began. "It's the Annie takes sedatives and has a drink on the airplane award for single-worst game plan, that goes to the Cincinnati Bengals, who seem to be the only team that doesn't realize you should just pay your guys six months early instead of a year and a half too late. 

"And a lot of people have been talking about this this week, but they're just f***** because they have to take care of [Ja'Marr] Chase. They franchise tag [Tee] Higgins. He'll probably hold out. [Trey] Hendrickson wants a trade. And then in the middle of this, they paid $8 million a year for Mike Gesicki. So you guys need to find money, but you're also gonna pay this tight end. This is the easiest position to find anybody for $1 million. I don't understand what they're doing. I will say this though, Trey Hendrickson last year was unblockable down the stretch. I know their defense sucked, but that guy was a beast. I don't understand any of this."

The league year officially starts on Wednesday amidst Cincinnati's negotiations with their three stars. Paying each one on long-term deals as early as they could've is the obvious path in hindsight.

Cincinnati has added on the margins so far in free agency, with a few needs left to fill before adding in the draft next month.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive End Sam Hubbard is Retiring

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Is Armand Membou Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Quest to Protect Joe Burrow?

Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could the Ageless Wonder Be a Depth Fit, Mentor to Jenkins, Jackson

Stat of the Jay: Who Holds the NFL Record For Most Sacks After Age 30, and Who Holds the Bengals' Mark?

Cincinnati Bengals Tagged Tee Higgins: What's Next for the Star Wide Receiver?

Cincinnati Bengals Make Another Addition to Coaching Staff, Hiring Sean Desai as Senior Defensive Assistant

Trey Hendrickson Shares Update on Contract Talks With Bengals: 'We've Had Multiple Good Conversations'

Insider Expects NFL Teams to Sign Veterans to Contract Extensions Before Free Agency

Look: Chart Shows Cincinnati Bengals Draft Success Since 2021

'Hey Man, Whatever Works For You' - Jake Browning Shares Funny Story About Joe Burrow's Sideline Demeanor

Stat of the Jay: Bengals’ Newly Extended Punter Ryan Rehkow Is NFL Record Holder but Not Team’s First To Do It

Bengals Franchise Tag History: How Many Times Have They Used It? Who Got Extensions, and When? Who Got Traded?

Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could There Be a Hidden Gem Among Guards Outside of PFF's Top 100?

Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency: Despite Age, Injury, Will Hernandez Could Be an Inexpensive Guard With a High Ceiling

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/News