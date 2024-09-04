All Bengals

Ted Karras Partners With University of Cincinnati For Cincy Hat Scholarships

Karras has made a massive impact on the area throughout this decade.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64) talks with Joe Burrow on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Bengals 17-14.
Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64) talks with Joe Burrow on the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Bengals 17-14. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — Bengals center Ted Karras is making an even greater impact with his Cincy Hat project. Karras and The Cincy Hat are partnering with the Transition and Access Pathways program at the University of Cincinnati to provide full-ride scholarships to two young adults with IDD (intellectual or devleopmental disability), Jessica, and Mariah.

It's the latest way Cincy Hat is helping adults with disabilities after Karras first partnered with the Village of Merici when he arrived in Cincinnati as a free agent.

Check out more on the latest venture:

Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

