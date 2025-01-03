All Bengals

Tua Tagovailoa Likely Out Again With Bengals' Playoff Chances Hanging on by a Thread

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scores a touchdown on a QB sneak up the middle in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scores a touchdown on a QB sneak up the middle in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals need to beat the Steelers on Saturday night to keep their season alive.

They also need the Chiefs to beat the Broncos and the Jets to beat the Dolphins.

Miami will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for a second-straight week. Tagovailoa is dealing with a hip injury. That means Tyler "Snoop" Huntley is scheduled to star at quarterback.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said the team "will approach it like Snoop is starting" according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Aaron Rodgers is starting for the Jets in what could be his final NFL game. Meanwhile, Carson Wentz will start for the Chiefs. It's a chance for the former second overall pick to show the rest of the league that he can still be a starting quarterback.

The Bengals' slim chances exist, but they need some major help—even if they beat the Steelers on Saturday.

