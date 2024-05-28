Want a Piece of Bengals' History? Hamilton County Selling Paycor Stadium TVs for CHEAP
CINCINNATI — Are you in the market for a new TV? Want a piece of Paycor Stadium? You can accomplish both goals this weekend.
Hamilton County is selling used TVs on Saturday, June 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until the TVs are sold out. Paycor Stadium is being renovated, which includes replacing the TVs throughout the stadium.
The county is selling 200 used TVs. Price is dependent on the size of the TV:
- 24″ to 39″ for $30
- 40″ to 49″ for $40
- 50″ to 55″ for $50
- 56″ to 85″ for $60
Buyers must pay cash in the exact amount of the purchase. The TVs don't come with remotes and must be picked up.
The pick-up for the TVs will be at Gate D of the stadium. To look at a stadium map, go here.
