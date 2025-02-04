All Bengals

Watch: Bengals Free Agent Tackle Trent Brown Making Progress From Scary Knee Injury

Brown will be a free agent next month.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims (71) helps Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) onto the cart during an injury timeout in the second quarter of the NFL game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims (71) helps Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Trent Brown (77) onto the cart during an injury timeout in the second quarter of the NFL game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive tackle Trent Brown suffered a torn patellar tendon in September.

The veteran right tackle started Cincinnati's first three games before suffering the injury.

Brown appears to be making good progress. The 31-year-old posted workout footage on his Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon

Brown could be an ideal swing tackle for the Bengals in 2025. He knows the system, excels in pass protection and has experience at both left and right tackle. Bringing back an experienced veteran that could serve as a backup to Orlando Brown Jr. and Amarius Mims would be ideal.

Check out the video that Brown posted at the top of this page. For more on the Bengals' offseason, including who they could target in free agency, go here.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery

'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters

Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator

Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters

From Practice Squads to MMA to Cleveland and New England, Scott Peters' Journey Continues as Bengals O-Line Coach

Simple Quote Explains Bengals' Decision to Make Latest O-Line Coach Addition in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow

Bengals Fun Fact: Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York Finish 20-0

ESPN's Ben Solak Predicts Bengals Trade For Falcons Star Tight End Kyle Pitts

Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office

Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale

Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos

In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak

'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins

Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain

Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT

Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team

Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos

Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season

-----

Join the 52,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News