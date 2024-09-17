All Bengals

Watch: Hamilton County Releases Renderings for Stadium Renovation, New Bengals Practice Facility

James Rapien

Apr 24, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A view of an official Cincinnati Bengals New Era 2020 NFL Draft hat outside Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Hamilton County released renderings of what Paycor Stadium and a new Bengals practice facility could look like in downtown Cincinnati.

The proposal is for $1.2 billion. Any proposal is dependent on stadium lease negotiations between the Bengals and the county. The lease is set to expire in 2026.

Check out the video they showed at the Hamilton County Commissioner's Meeting, which includes renderings of the stadium, practice field/facilities and more!

Published
