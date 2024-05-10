Zac Taylor, Bengals Coaches Get Rookies on Practice Field: 'Not About Really Learning Much'
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor and the Bengals' coaching staff got their first look at the group of 2024 rookies descending onto the Bengals roster this week as Rookie Minicamp gets underway.
Taylor noted Friday's practice is more about getting loose and forming relationships than anything else.
"It's not about really learning much about them," Taylor said. "It's them just kind of getting the jitters out of putting the Bengals jersey on, get out there for an hour. And then they get a chance to spend the weekend getting to know the other guys in their group. And then Monday we'll fully integrate them with the veterans, and so this is just a brief first step in their journey. There's not a lot you're gonna gather. It's just they get to hear kind of the personality of their coach, how the coach is going to communicate with them. Get a chance to be around some of their fellow rookies."
Cincinnati dives fully into Rookie Minicamp starting next week.
