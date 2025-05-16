Bills predicted to replace James Cook with punishing 24-TD running back in 2026 draft
As he enters the final year of his rookie contract, the future of Buffalo Bills running back James Cook is up in the air.
Not only is he uncertain to return after this season, Cook may even hold out in 2025 if he doesn't get the contract he wants. When asked about that recently, Cook left the door open.
"I necessarily don't want to talk about it right now, because it's like, it's something I want to hold in to myself ... just let the business take care of the business," Cook told Jon Sofen of Poker News.
While general manager Brandon Beane has been optimistic about Cook not holding out, never say never until the talented running back actually reports to the Bills' facility.
With the way things are going now, it's very possible the Bills will be looking for Cook's replacement in the 2026 NFL draft — and that's exactly what On SI's Richie Bradshaw has them doing.
In his 2026 mock draft, Bradshaw sends Tulane running back Makhi Hughes to Buffalo.
"It seems inevitable that James Cook will move on from the Bills, who should take advantage and run him into the ground before letting him go," Bradshaw wrote. "They will happily replace him with another freakish playmaker in Hughes.
"The former Tulane star will try to make his impact at a much higher level after dominating with the Green Wave. Now with Oregon, Hughes will be tasked with holding down the fort in the backfield while the Ducks break in a new quarterback.
"If Hughes can prove his production is based off his skill and not the level of competition he faced, he will present an argument to be a day one selection," Bradshaw concluded.
Hughes has been a menace over two years at Tulane, rushing for 2,779 yards and scoring 24 total touchdowns. Hughes began to flash his receiving ability in 2024, also, with a career-high 176 yards.
Hughes has been lauded for his punishing running style, but he's also got some explosiveness that makes him a home-run threat from anywhere on the football field. He has all the makings of a workhorse back at the next level and would be a fantastic replacement for Cook if he moves on in 2026.
