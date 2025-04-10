Bills bring in ‘most underappreciated’ WR for pre-draft visit
Even after adding Joshua Palmer in NFL free agency, the Buffalo Bills could use more depth at the wide receiver position.
They’ve been doing plenty of homework on the incoming class of rookies, including meeting with one of the more underrated players in the NFL draft.
Ryan Talbot of New York Upstate reports that the Bills will host Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals.
Royals amassed 1,914 yards with 21 touchdown catches over the past two seasons. Despite his work, he’s been largely overlooked. He was even called the “most underappreciated” receiver in the class by Trevor Sikkema and Connor Rogers on their NFL Stock Exchange: An NFL Draft Podcast.
“I mean, just the most underappreciated, never talked about wide receiver in this class,” Sikkema said about Royals. “Could easily be wide receiver two on a team in the NFL. He can play X. He can play Z. He could play in the slot. He can play every spot.”
Royals isn’t mentioned as one of the primary receivers in this class, which could be a win for Buffalo.
They could still address a greater need in Round 1 — perhaps defensive end or tackle — and pursue Royals on Day 2.
