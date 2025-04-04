Bills Central

Buffalo Bills meet with explosive wide receiver ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Could the Buffalo Bills add some firepower to their receiving corps in the NFL Draft?

Virginia Tech wideout Jaylin Lane during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Virginia Tech wideout Jaylin Lane during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
After signing Joshua Palmer this offseason, the Buffalo Bills feel confident with their wide receiver corps.

They might not have a traditional No. 1 receiver, but their committee of Palmer, Khalil Shakir, and Keon Coleman is impressive. They even have Curtis Samuel, who is suddenly the fourth receiver on the depth chart.

Their depth won't keep them from looking for more talent, though, as they're reportedly kicking the tires on a potentially explosive slot receiver. According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, Buffalo had a meeting with Virginia Tech receiver Jaylin Lane.

Lane played for Middle Tennessee State for three seasons, transferring after a 940-yard campaign in 2022. He spent his final two seasons with the Hokies, amassing 79 receptions for 1,004 yards with eight touchdowns.

Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Jaylin Lane scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Jaylin Lane scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

While he was a decent option for them, it was his performance during the NFL Combine that turned heads.

Lane exploded in the 40-yard dash, running it in just 4.34 seconds with a 1.5-second 10-yard split. The 5-foot-10, 191-pounder also recorded a 40-inch vertical and an 11-foot broad jump. That type of athleticism could provide a spark on offense, especially if opponents spend too much time focusing on their more prominent options.

Predicted to be selected on Day 3, Lane is someone to keep an eye on for Buffalo.

