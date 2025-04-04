Buffalo Bills meet with explosive wide receiver ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
After signing Joshua Palmer this offseason, the Buffalo Bills feel confident with their wide receiver corps.
They might not have a traditional No. 1 receiver, but their committee of Palmer, Khalil Shakir, and Keon Coleman is impressive. They even have Curtis Samuel, who is suddenly the fourth receiver on the depth chart.
Their depth won't keep them from looking for more talent, though, as they're reportedly kicking the tires on a potentially explosive slot receiver. According to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, Buffalo had a meeting with Virginia Tech receiver Jaylin Lane.
Lane played for Middle Tennessee State for three seasons, transferring after a 940-yard campaign in 2022. He spent his final two seasons with the Hokies, amassing 79 receptions for 1,004 yards with eight touchdowns.
While he was a decent option for them, it was his performance during the NFL Combine that turned heads.
Lane exploded in the 40-yard dash, running it in just 4.34 seconds with a 1.5-second 10-yard split. The 5-foot-10, 191-pounder also recorded a 40-inch vertical and an 11-foot broad jump. That type of athleticism could provide a spark on offense, especially if opponents spend too much time focusing on their more prominent options.
Predicted to be selected on Day 3, Lane is someone to keep an eye on for Buffalo.