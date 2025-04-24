Bills Central

Bills miss ideal target but land speedy ball-hawk in final mock from NFL insider

Albert Breer has the Buffalo Bills adding speed to the secondary in his final mock draft.

Randy Gurzi

Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston runs onto the field before the game against the Ohio Bobcats.
Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston runs onto the field before the game against the Ohio Bobcats. / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Draft day is finally here, but that doesn’t mean the mock drafts are done. NFL insider Albert Breer, for example, released one final mock on Thursday morning, where he has the Buffalo Bills adding the fastest player in the class.

At pick No. 30, Breer has Buffalo selecting Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston. His addition addresses a need, and gives them more speed on defense, but Breer admits he’s not the ideal pick.

The Bills have a more pressing need on the defensive line, but Breer predicts the best options for them — Kenneth Grant and Derrick Harmon — will be off the board.

”The Bills have looked to get faster on defense, and Hairston would certainly help them accomplish that. I do think if Harmon or Grant were available at No. 30—neither of them are in this particular mock draft—it might be tough for the Bills to pass on a defensive tackle.” — Breer, SI

Grant has been seen as the ideal fit on Buffalo’s defensive line, but Breer predicts he will land with the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21. Harmon would be a good option as well, but he’s ends up with the Detroit Lions at No. 28.

Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston celebrates after scoring a touchdown on an interception return.
Kentucky Wildcats CB Maxwell Hairston celebrates after scoring a touchdown on an interception return. / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Hairston would be a good fall back option for the Bills. He recorded six interceptions and 10 pass defenses over the past two seasons. He then exploded at the NFL Combine with a 4.28 time in the 40-yard dash.

Buffalo reunited with Tre’Davious White, which will help them field a decent unit this season. Hairston, however, could give them their long-term starter across from Christian Benford.

