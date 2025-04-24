Bills miss ideal target but land speedy ball-hawk in final mock from NFL insider
Draft day is finally here, but that doesn’t mean the mock drafts are done. NFL insider Albert Breer, for example, released one final mock on Thursday morning, where he has the Buffalo Bills adding the fastest player in the class.
At pick No. 30, Breer has Buffalo selecting Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston. His addition addresses a need, and gives them more speed on defense, but Breer admits he’s not the ideal pick.
The Bills have a more pressing need on the defensive line, but Breer predicts the best options for them — Kenneth Grant and Derrick Harmon — will be off the board.
”The Bills have looked to get faster on defense, and Hairston would certainly help them accomplish that. I do think if Harmon or Grant were available at No. 30—neither of them are in this particular mock draft—it might be tough for the Bills to pass on a defensive tackle.” — Breer, SI
Grant has been seen as the ideal fit on Buffalo’s defensive line, but Breer predicts he will land with the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21. Harmon would be a good option as well, but he’s ends up with the Detroit Lions at No. 28.
Hairston would be a good fall back option for the Bills. He recorded six interceptions and 10 pass defenses over the past two seasons. He then exploded at the NFL Combine with a 4.28 time in the 40-yard dash.
Buffalo reunited with Tre’Davious White, which will help them field a decent unit this season. Hairston, however, could give them their long-term starter across from Christian Benford.
