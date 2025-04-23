NFL insider's sources project Bills draft 'one of safest prospects' in Round 1
There's no telling whether or not Georgia safety Malaki Starks is one of the few NFL Draft prospects with first-round grades for the Buffalo Bills, but he's definitely a fit for Sean McDermott's defense.
If the Bills stay at No. 30 overall in Round 1, Starks may offer the best value of anyone left on the board at the point, assuming the top safety prospect lasts that long.
In his only mock draft, which was released about 36 hours prior to the start of Day 1 in Green Bay, ESPN insider Peter Schrager projected Starks to Buffalo "based on the latest that I'm hearing from sources around the league."
It's worth noting that three top defensive tackle prospects — Walter Nolen (Ole Miss), Mason Graham (Michigan), and Kenneth Grant (Michigan) — were all gone by the time the draft order reached Buffalo. In terms of available cornerbacks in Schrager's simulation, the Bills passed on Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston, who fell to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 32 overall.
"Starks played safety and nickel corner for the Bulldogs, and he'd make an immediate impact for Buffalo. Starks is all-ball and one of the safest prospects in this draft," said Schrager.
While the Bills have four safeties all with starting experience, none are signed long term outside of 2024 second-round draft pick Cole Bishop. Drafting Starks would be a move for future, but his athletic profile and experience suggest the Georgi starter is capable of making immediate contributions.
Starks, a three-year starter, earned a spot on the 2022 CFP National Champions as a true freshman. He is a two-time All-America First Team honoree.
There's an important connection between Starks and a current member of the Bills' defensive staff. Cornerbacks' coach Jahmile Addae was part of the UGA contingent responsible for recruiting Starks to Athens in 2021.
