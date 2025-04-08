Bills showing interest in ball-hawking safety ahead of 2025 NFL draft
The Buffalo Bills have a couple of needs that have been the focal point in the opening round of the 2025 NFL draft.
Most pundits believe they’ll be looking for a new No. 1 wide receiver while others see them addressing the defensive line. There’s also a school of thought that Buffalo could add another cornerback to start opposite Christian Benford.
There is one need that’s been slightly overlooked, however. The Bills are set to go into the season with Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin as their starting safeties. This group isn’t terrible but the depth is suspect and they could use someone capable of being their long-term answer.
Buffalo might find that in Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman Jr., who they have been showing a lot of interest in.
Bowman was highly productive with the Sooners but has questions due to his size. At 5-foot-10 and 192 pounds, Bowman could struggle against taller receivers, especially on contested passes.
Despite this, he’s an intriguing prospect who plays with fearless aggression. He’s also been a ball-hawk with 11 interceptions over the past three seasons.
More importantly, the Bills won’t need to use their first-round pick to land the potential starter. Instead they could look at him as a Day 2 prospect, possibly using one of their two picks in Round 2.
