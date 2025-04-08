Bills Central

Bills showing interest in ball-hawking safety ahead of 2025 NFL draft

The Bills could add a safety who had 11 interceptions in three seasons.

Randy Gurzi

Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman runs in the 40 yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine.
Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman runs in the 40 yard dash during the 2025 NFL Combine. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills have a couple of needs that have been the focal point in the opening round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Most pundits believe they’ll be looking for a new No. 1 wide receiver while others see them addressing the defensive line. There’s also a school of thought that Buffalo could add another cornerback to start opposite Christian Benford.

MORE: Identifying Buffalo Bills potential breakout star in 2025

There is one need that’s been slightly overlooked, however. The Bills are set to go into the season with Taylor Rapp and Damar Hamlin as their starting safeties. This group isn’t terrible but the depth is suspect and they could use someone capable of being their long-term answer.

Buffalo might find that in Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman Jr., who they have been showing a lot of interest in.

Bowman was highly productive with the Sooners but has questions due to his size. At 5-foot-10 and 192 pounds, Bowman could struggle against taller receivers, especially on contested passes.

Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. celebrates an interception in the first half of the Red River Rivalry
Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. celebrates an interception in the first half of the Red River Rivalry / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite this, he’s an intriguing prospect who plays with fearless aggression. He’s also been a ball-hawk with 11 interceptions over the past three seasons.

More importantly, the Bills won’t need to use their first-round pick to land the potential starter. Instead they could look at him as a Day 2 prospect, possibly using one of their two picks in Round 2.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Bills Draft Updates