3 players Buffalo Bills should consider trading up for in 2025 NFL Draft

If the Buffalo Bills want to make a splash, they could target one of these 3 prospects in a trade-up scenario.

Randy Gurzi

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium / Butch Dill-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills have 10 picks entering the 2025 NFL Draft, but their depth suggests that 10 rookies will not make the final roster.

That's why it would make sense for them to get aggressive and move up for a difference-maker as they look to finally overtake the Kansas City Chiefs as the premier team in the conference.

Here's a look at three players they could target as they look to go from defending AFC East Champions to the AFC's Super Bowl team.

Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs LB Jalon Walker reacts against the Texas Longhorns during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game.
Georgia Bulldogs LB Jalon Walker reacts against the Texas Longhorns during the first half in the 2024 SEC Championship game. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Matt Milano restructured his contract this offseason, and general manager Brandon Beane is hoping for a bounce-back season for the former All-Pro. Still, linebacker is seen as a need in Buffalo and Jalon Walker could be the spark plug this defense needs.

Even if Milano rebounds, there will be a way to get the versatile Walker on the field. He's a talented off-ball linebacker, but recorded 6.5 sacks this past season, proving he can be a force on the edge as well. If Buffalo wants a chess piece who can impact the game in multiple ways, then Walker would make a lot of sense.

Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori reacts after returning an interception for a touchdown
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Nick Emmanwori reacts after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The star of the 2025 NFL Combine was South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori. He was already an intriguing prospect due to his size (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) but then he exploded in every athletic testing in Indianapolis.

Emmanwori ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds, recorded 20 reps on the bench press, had a 43-inch vertical, and recorded an 11-foot-6-inch broad jump.

He's more than just a workout warrior, which was proven during his time with South Carolina. Emmanwori helped the Gamecocks' defense become a force while recording 88 tackles and four interceptions in his final season. Safety might not feel like a major need in Buffalo, but adding a difference-maker such as Emmanwori would vastly improve their defense.

Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard looks for an open receiver as Oregon Ducks DT Derrick Harmon closes in.
Ohio State Buckeyes QB Will Howard looks for an open receiver as Oregon Ducks DT Derrick Harmon closes in. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Buffalo could use a younger 1-tech to line up next to Ed Oliver, which has led to Michigan's Kenneth Grant being linked to them often. Grant is a more traditional nose tackle who will give them quality reps on early downs, but the Bills could go for a splash by moving up for Oregon's Derrick Harmon.

Standing 6-foot-4 and 313 pounds, Harmon has the size to play the position but he's far more disruptive as a pass rusher. Placing him on the same line as Oliver, Greg Rousseau, and Joey Bosa would be a lot of fun to watch.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

