Buffalo Bills trade up for elite safety prospect in latest NFL mock draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is still over a month away, which means we will see several mock drafts. It's always interesting to see what analysts expect each team to do and for the Buffalo Bills, adding a defensive lineman has been a popular selection.
That's not the case in a recent mock draft from CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso, who has the Bills going after a safety. It's not just the fact that he has them targeting a defensive back that's interesting, however, but Trapasso has them making a trade with the Minnesota Vikings to move up to No. 24.
In his predicted trade, Buffalo sends pick No. 30, a fourth-rounder this year (No. 109), and a fourth-rounder in 2026 for the 24th overall selection. That's where they take South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori.
While Trapasso admits this isn't a major need for the Bills, he believes Emmanwori's talent is too great to pass on.
"The Vikings only enter this draft with four selections -- so everyone understands they're open to trading back. With Emmanwori dropping -- relative to his outstanding combine -- the Bills get aggressive to land him. Safety isn't Buffalo's biggest need, but the South Carolina star is too talented not to go get." — Trapasso, CBS Sports
Emmanwori lit up the NFL Combine this year as the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder ran a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash and exploded for a 43-inch vertical. He's a weapon in coverage as well as against the run and would be well worth the loss of two mid-round picks to add to this secondary.
