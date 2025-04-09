NFL mock draft: Bills tab 'well-rounded' Combine winner to fill defensive hole
If anything has become apparent over the last few weeks, it's that mock draft manufacturers are aware of the Buffalo Bills' need for a starting boundary cornerback.
With 2024 starter Rasul Douglas unsigned on the free-agent market, the salary cap-strapped Bills may be best served attempting to obtain a plug-and-play option on a rookie contract. Therefore, it's no surprise that NFL Network host Rhett Lewis sent the Bills a cornerback at No. 30 overall in his first mock draft this cycle.
Lewis projects Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston as the third cornerback off the board, going to the Bills late in Round 1. Michigan's Will Johnson landed with the Indianapolis Colts at No. 14 overall and the Green Bay Packers used the No. 23 pick on Texas CB Jahdae Barron. Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, who has been mocked to Buffalo on multiple occasions, was off the board 14 picks prior to the Bills' first selection.
"Hairston has a well-rounded draft profile: He led the SEC in Interceptions in 2023, had an excellent practice week at the Senior Bowl and ran a 4.28 40-yard dash at the combine. A sticky cover corner with excellent ball skills, this Kentucky product feels like a good fit opposite freshly paid stud Christian Benford in Buffalo," said Lewis.
RELATED: NFL color analyst predicts Bills draft Rasul Douglas successor with 'terrific skill set'
Hairston has been labeled as a good fit for the Bills by multiple experts, including CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco. Meanwhile, ESPN's Mel Kiper has Hairston to Buffalo in his newly-unveiled two-round mock draft.
"When I watch Hairston's tape, he's a guy that not only can cover in man-to-man situations but he's willing to go hit ya. That's something that you don't see a lot, and I know the Bills are big on their corners being able to tackle. I think that's important, and he does it. He's willing to do it," said Prisco during an appearance on One Bills Live.
The All-SEC selection undoubtedly boosted his stock during NFL Combine testing. Amongst CB participants, he ran the fastest 40-yard dash (4.28) to go along with the second-highest vertical jump (39.5") and third-best broad jump (10' 9").
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —