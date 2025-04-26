NFL Draft Update: How many picks do Bills have left? Which rounds are they in?
The Buffalo Bills addressed three defensive needs in the Top 75 at the NFL Draft, but their work is far from done.
Heading into Saturday, the Bills hold seven (7) total selections over the final four rounds. Their first selection of the day, which kicks off at 12 p.m. ET in Green Bay, is scheduled for the 30th pick in Round 4 (No. 132 overall).
“We feel like we've hit some positions that we had value meet needs," said general manager Brandon Beane after Round 3. "At this point, we're truly just best players on the board, so, if it's a two down nose, we'll take it. If it's another rusher, I wouldn't turn it down.”
Buffalo has three fifth-round picks, two sixth-rounder and one seventh-round asset that it received as part of its Round 2 swap with the Chicago Bears on Friday night. The Bills will make their last pick at No. 240 overall late during Saturday's proceedings.
Realistically, the Bills don't have roster space for multiple late-round rookies, meaning Beane may look to unload some late-round selections to potentially move up and get a targeted prospect in Rounds 4 and 5.
Bills' 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1 — CB Max Hairston, Kentucky (No. 30 overall)
Round 2 — DT TJ Sanders, South Carolina (No. 41 overall) (from CHI)
Round 3 — DE Landon Jackson, Arkansas (No. 72 overall) (from CHI)
Round 4 — No. 132 overall
Round 5 — No. 169 overall (compensatory)
Round 5 — No. 170 (compensatory) (from DAL)
Round 5 — No. 173 overall (compensatory)
Round 6 — No. 177 overall (from NYG)
Round 6 — No. 206 overall
Round 7 — No. 240 overall (from CHI)
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —