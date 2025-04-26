Bills Central

NFL Draft Update: How many picks do Bills have left? Which rounds are they in?

The Buffalo Bills have selections in every round on Saturday at the NFL Draft in Green Bay as they have yet to take an offensive player

Ralph Ventre

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Buffalo Bills fans cheer before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Buffalo Bills fans cheer before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills addressed three defensive needs in the Top 75 at the NFL Draft, but their work is far from done.

Heading into Saturday, the Bills hold seven (7) total selections over the final four rounds. Their first selection of the day, which kicks off at 12 p.m. ET in Green Bay, is scheduled for the 30th pick in Round 4 (No. 132 overall).

“We feel like we've hit some positions that we had value meet needs," said general manager Brandon Beane after Round 3. "At this point, we're truly just best players on the board, so, if it's a two down nose, we'll take it. If it's another rusher, I wouldn't turn it down.”

Maxwell Hairston speaks
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; Maxwell Hairston speaks in a press conference after being selected by the Buffalo Bills as the number 30 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Buffalo has three fifth-round picks, two sixth-rounder and one seventh-round asset that it received as part of its Round 2 swap with the Chicago Bears on Friday night. The Bills will make their last pick at No. 240 overall late during Saturday's proceedings.

Realistically, the Bills don't have roster space for multiple late-round rookies, meaning Beane may look to unload some late-round selections to potentially move up and get a targeted prospect in Rounds 4 and 5.

Bills' 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1CB Max Hairston, Kentucky (No. 30 overall)

Round 2DT TJ Sanders, South Carolina (No. 41 overall) (from CHI)

Round 3DE Landon Jackson, Arkansas (No. 72 overall) (from CHI)

Round 4 — No. 132 overall

Round 5 — No. 169 overall (compensatory)

Round 5 — No. 170 (compensatory) (from DAL)

Round 5 — No. 173 overall (compensatory)

Round 6 — No. 177 overall (from NYG)

Round 6 — No. 206 overall

Round 7 — No. 240 overall (from CHI)

Buffalo Bills fans during the first day
Buffalo Bills fans during the first day of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The draft begins at 7 p.m. CT April 24 and runs through April 26. / Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ralph Ventre
