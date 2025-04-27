Bills Central

Bills given graded evaluation for selecting third CB in NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills are building a cornerback surplus in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Buffalo Bills wanted more depth for their secondary at the start of the NFL Draft's sixth round, and they got it by taking Virginia Tech cornerback Dorian Strong with the No. 177 overall pick.

Strong comes to the Bills after five seasons at Virginia Tech, where he made 53 appearances for the Hokies.

Bleacher Report contributor Brent Sobleski graded the pick, giving the Bills a "B" for the move.

"The Buffalo Bills aren’t messing around in the secondary. They’ve now selected three cornerbacks after grabbing Virginia Tech’s Dorian Strong at the top of the sixth round. General manager Brandon Beane saw a problem area and has thoroughly addressed it," Sobleski wrote. "Today's game allows some leeway in how cornerbacks play. 

"At one time, everyone wanted to be the next Deion Sanders or Darrelle Revis—pure shutdown corners who can match anyone in one-on-one coverage. Today's game relies far more heavily on rerouting wide receivers, particularly in the contact zone, and dropping into elaborate coverages in an attempt to confuse opposing quarterbacks. 

"Fortunately, Strong thrives in each of those areas."

Strong is the third cornerback the Bills have taken in the draft so far, joining first-round pick Max Hairston out of Kentucky and fifth-round selection Jordan Hancock from Ohio State.

Strong will have some competition in training camp for playing time, but if he plays like he did in college, he will have a chance to make some contributions.

