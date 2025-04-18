NFL Insider 'wouldn't rule out' aggressive move from Bills in 2025 NFL draft
It's been a busy offseason for Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane. He signed wide receiver Joshua Palmer and defensive end Joey Bosa from the Los Angeles Chargers in NFL free agency. He also added more talent for their defensive line with Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht, although they're both suspended for the first six games.
Those weren't the only moves Beane attempted to make, however, as Buffalo made calls about the availability of Maxx Crosby and Myles Garrett. Both players ultimately re-signed with their respective clubs, but the Bills were ready to make a splash.
RELATED: Buffalo Bills add explosive DT, appealing WR in 7-round mock draft
That's why NFL insider Albert Breer won't "rule out something aggressive" from them during the 2025 NFL draft.
Breer answered questions from his mailbag on SI.com, including one from BuffaLowDown, saying he can see the Bills attempting to trade up.
"From BuffaLowDown (@BuffaLowDown): Do you believe the Bills are more likely to stay put at No. 30 or trade up?"
"Well, the Bills have shown they’re open to a big swing this offseason, making calls on Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby before signing Joey Bosa. So, just conceptually, I wouldn’t rule out something aggressive —I’m just not sure this is the draft year to do something like that." — Breer, SI
Breer doesn't believe this is the year to make a big move, but that could change if the right player slides in the draft. Perhaps a potentially elite pass-rusher, or maybe an explosive wide receiver, would be enough for Beane to start making calls.
While we don't know for sure what they would be willing to do, Buffalo's work this offseason shows they're willing to make bold moves, which means they're a team to watch in the draft.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —