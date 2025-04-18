Buffalo Bills add explosive DT, appealing WR in 7-round mock draft
The 2025 NFL draft kicks off in less than a week. The Buffalo Bills will head into the weekend with 10 picks, starting with No. 30 in Round 1.
Buffalo is in a good spot, boasting an impressive roster with few holes. While they have a couple of positions where they could use an upgrade, there aren't many wide-open vacancies, especially after reuniting with Tre'Davious White.
That said, they find a way to bolster their roster in this 7-round mock draft, which begins with a massive defensive tackle.
Round 1, Pick 30: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
Buffalo needs a long-term option at the 1-tech, which is what they get in Kenneth Grant. The Michigan defensive tackle is far more explosive than a 330-pounder should be, and will help the Bills’ defensive line take its next step.
Round 2, Pick 56: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
Even with Joshua Palmer added in free agency, the Bills could use more help at receiver. Jalen Royals is an appealing option who doesn’t get the attention he deserves.
He’s a threat at all three levels and would become an instant favorite for Josh Allen.
Round 2, Pick 62: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
Denzel Burke might not be elite in any category, but there are very few holes in his game. He primarily played on the boundary, but has the tools to play in the slot.
Round 4, Pick 109: Billy Bowman, S, Oklahoma
Buffalo has shown interest in Billy Bowman, the Oklahoma safety with a nose for the football. He doesn’t have the ideal height for the position, but his talent is worth rolling the dice.
Round 4, Pick 132: RJ Harvey, RB, UCF
With James Cook entering his final season under contract, the Bills could be in the market for a new running back. That's why UCF's RJ Harvey makes sense at this point in the draft.
Harvey is an undersized but explosive back who had 1,577 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2024. He won't be a featured back, but could work in tandem with Ray Davis.
Round 5, Pick 169: Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss
Buffalo needs to build up depth at defensive end but the presence of Joey Bosa gives them time to develop someone. Jared Ivey from Ole Miss is a quality candidate who fits their mold. The fifth-year senior picked up seven sacks in his final season, proving his worth as a pass rusher in the SEC.
Round 5, Pick 170: Jack Nelson, OT, Wisconsin
Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown have the starting tackle spots locked up but the Bills could use depth behind them. Wisconsin has been a hot bed for NFL linemen, making Jack Nelson an intriguing option.
Round 5, Pick 173: Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon
A former safety turned linebacker, Jeffrey Bassa is solid in pass coverage but needs work against the run.
He played inside linebacker at Oregon, although he’s seen as a better fit on the weak side in the pros.
Round 6, Pick 177: Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska
The Bills double dip at defensive tackle, bringing in Ty Robinson from Nebraska. He has the size of a 1-tech while offering pass rushing upside.
Round 6, Pick 206: Tyler Cooper, G, Minnesota
With no picks in Round 7, the Bills make their final pick at No. 206. Here, they bring in Tyler Cooper, who spent six years in the NCAA. He doesn’t have position flexibility, which hurts his stock, yet he has the makings of a reliable backup guard.
