Buffalo Bills' division rival loses top CB to season-ending injury

Sep 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) stiff arms Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (28) while running the ball during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Sep 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) stiff arms Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (28) while running the ball during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills' path to a sixth-straight AFC East title just got a bit easier.

Miami Dolphins' starting cornerback Kader Kohou suffered a season-ending knee injury on Saturday, according to Adam Schefter.

The Dolphins recently signed veterans Jack Jones and Mike Hilton to presumably start with Kohou, but now Storm Duck or Cam Smith are the top in-house candidates to start following the injury. GM Chris Grier may be inclined to look to free agency to add another proven vet.

The Fins will now have a completely different starting secondary than 2024, following Jalen Ramsey getting traded to the Steelers, Jevon Holland signing with the Giants, Kendall Fuller and Jordan Poyer still available in free agency, and now Kohou's injury.

Dec 17, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (28) commits defensive pass interference against Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (6) during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Miami has shown interest in former Bill Rasul Douglas this offseason, and could reunite with Fuller after initially releasing him back in February. Stephon Gilmore, Asante Samuel Jr., Ronald Darby, and Emmanuel Moseley are other notable names currently available at CB.

The Bills host the Dolphins on Thursday night in Week 3, and visit Miami in Week 10. In addition, Buffalo's Week 16 opponent will also be down one of their top CBs. Cleveland Browns' starting corner Martin Emerson tore his achilles and will miss the entire 2025 season, per Ari Meirov.

Bills receiver Gabe Davis can t make this catch against the Dolphins and cornerback Kader Kohou. / JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK

