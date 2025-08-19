Buffalo Bills reportedly opening door for reunion with veteran wide receiver
It certainly wouldn't hurt for the Buffalo Bills to add a veteran wide receiver before the start of the season and the team is reportedly considering doing exactly that.
According to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Bills and wide receiver Gabe Davis are set for a visit on Wednesday.
The Bills will have competition for Davis' services from at least one team though, as the Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting him on Tuesday.
"WR Gabe Davis having a medical follow-up with Steelers today. Visiting his former team, Buffalo, tomorrow. Steelers had medical concerns when Davis visited previous time," Dulac reported.
The visit between Davis and the Steelers is the second one the two sides have had this offseason, and the medical follow-up pertains to the torn meniscus that cost Davis seven games in 2024.
Davis signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024, but it did not pan out.
Davis totaled just 20 catches for 239 yards and two scores in 10 games and was released by Jacksonville back in May.
"I had torn my PCL meniscus. I had torn it the 17th game in 2023 in Buffalo. And then signed with Jacksonville and [explicit] never got back right," Davis said of his injury. "So I was just running like Week 10 and just took a cut and then felt a pop in my knee and went to go try to walk to the sideline."
The Bills added a veteran wideout earlier this offseason in Elijah Moore in the hopes he could provide adequate depth behind Joshua Palmer, Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman.
Moore, however, might not even make the roster at this point following his lackluster showing in training camp and the preseason.
Davis would be a strong addition, as he and Josh Allen are already quite familiar with one another. Not to mention, Davis should come cheap after his disappointing season and knee injury, which is especially important for the cap-strapped Bills.
