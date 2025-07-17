Bills’ prized free agent addition among stars facing most pressure in 2025
One of the many moves the Buffalo Bills made to revamp their defense this offseason was to sign Joey Bosa in NFL free agency.
Bosa was added to replace Von Miller, who was released earlier this offseason and recently signed with the Washington Commanders. While Bosa is younger than Miller, he has a more extensive injury history, which is a major cause for concern.
According to Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton, it also means Bosa is one of the NFL stars under the most pressure this season.
”The 30-year-old hasn't registered double-digit sacks in a season since 2021, but at this stage in his career, he could be more effective taking fewer snaps to preserve his health for the duration of a season. He has missed 23 games over the last three years.”
The pressure has only increased for Bosa since arriving in Buffalo. The former Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowler injured his calf during OTAs, and his status for the start of training camp has yet to be confirmed.
Buffalo didn’t sign Bosa for early in the season, however. He’s here to get them past the Kansas City Chiefs, so there’s no reason to panic yet — even though the pressure is mounting.
