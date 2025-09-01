Buffalo Bills WR Khalil Shakir gives 19 dogs second chance with heroic save
Khalil Shakir signed a four-year, $62 million extension with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, keeping him with the franchise for the foreseeable future.
A fifth-round pick out of Boise State in 2022, Shakir has become a fixture in the Bills' offense. He's also been a positive influence in the community, something that was on full display during Labor Day Weekend.
According to Nickel City Canine Rescue, Shakir helped them find forever homes for 19 dogs on Sunday.
As they stated, Shakir, who had his mom and a couple of friends with him during the event, helped these dogs put escape their difficult situations and find the peace and "safety they deserve."
"Yesterday, Khalil Shakir helped us welcome 19 dogs into Buffalo! For the very first time, they slept with full bellies, warm blankets, and peaceful hearts. No more fear, no more uncertainty. Just the love and safety they deserve!"
"And the best part? They didn’t just find safety… they found family. Because here in Buffalo, the Bills Mafia shows up for their own," Nickel City Canine Rescue wrote on their Facebook page.
"Stay tuned for their bios! These pups are ready to cheer on game days, cuddle on couch days, and finally live the lives they’ve always deserved."
Shakir, who was the team's leading receiver in 2024, is set for another big campaign this year. He has a couple of new faces in the receiving corps to work alongside him, but should remain the top target for Josh Allen.
As much as he deserves praise for his role with the franchise, his work with animals will have just as strong of an impact.
