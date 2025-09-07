Bills' newly-signed veteran set to make franchise history in debut against Ravens
The Buffalo Bills won't have kicker Tyler Bass for the Week 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens, which paves the way for Bass' replacement to make franchise history.
Bass is dealing with hip and groin issues that have now landed him on injured reserve to start the season. As a result, Bass will miss the first four games of 2025.
In the mean time, 41-year-old kicker Matt Prater, who was signed to the practice squad recently, was elevated on Saturday and will take Bass' spot, at least for Week 1.
When Prater takes the field for the Bills, he will be making franchise history. According to On SI's Alex Brasky, the veteran kicker will be the oldest player to ever play for the Bills.
Prater will surpass former Bills quarterback Bill Munson, who previously held the title after playing at 38 years old in 1979.
Prior to Prater's arrival, safety Jordan Poyer was the oldest player on the team at 34 years old. 33-year-old defensive lineman DaQuan Jones is the oldest player on the active roster.
Prater is also the second-oldest player in the NFL behind only Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is also 41 but will turn 42 in December. Prater turned 41 last month. Tight end Marcedes Lewis would be ahead of Prater if he had signed with a team, but he remains a free agent.
Prater is entering his 19th year in the NFL. He has notched two Pro Bowls and one second-team All-Pro in that span. Prater was an All-Pro and Pro Bowler with the Denver Broncos in 2013 and secured his second Pro Bowl with the Detroit Lions in 2016.
RELATED: SI's prediction panel split on Bills vs. Ravens season-opening AFC Playoffs rematch
Prater spent the last four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, where he made 85.1 percent of his field goals over 51 contests.
In 2024, Prater only appeared in four games due to injury. He made all six of his field goals and all 10 of his extra points. In his last full season in 2023, Prater had a field goal success rate of 84.8% percent.
Prater has been known for his big leg throughout his career. We'll see how much juice he has left in it when the Bills host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —