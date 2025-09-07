Bills Central

Bills epic Highmark Stadium 'final chapter' hype video is table-smashing fuel

The final season at Highmark Stadium begins on Sunday night and Bills Mafia will be ready to jump through multiple tables after watching this new hype video.

Randy Gurzi

An inside look at Highmark Stadium Sunday against the Patriots as the Bills were about to secure the win
An inside look at Highmark Stadium Sunday against the Patriots as the Bills were about to secure the win / Kevin Siracuse
Sunday marks the first page in the final chapter at the current Highmark Stadium. The Buffalo Bills begin their 'Farewell Season' by hosting the Baltimore Ravens, a team they've had some epic battles with in recent years.

With the showdown just hours away, the Bills released an epic hype video they titled "Chapter 1: The Story Starts Now."

MORE: Bills-Ravens showdown to be highlighted by 2 MVPs and 500 drones

As is the case with most things done by their social team, this video is an epic combination of past and present. They not only discuss the upcoming game against Baltimore, which is significant in its own right, but also shows Josh Allen walking out of the same tunnel as the legendary Jim Kelly.

The way the video alternates between the current Bills and the historic teams of the past is enough to hype up any fan ahead of the final season opener at the stadium they've called home since 1973.

It's table-jumping fuel at its finest, although we know Bills Mafia doesn't need extra motivation to destroy a table before any game.

Buffalo Bills fan Alex Cauley, of Kansas City, throws his future groomsmen and Lions fan Ryan Petras, of Troy through a table
Buffalo Bills fan Alex Cauley, of Kansas City, throws his future groomsmen and Lions fan Ryan Petras, of Troy through a table. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bills will start a new story in 2026 at the new Highmark Stadium, which is located directly across the street from their current location. Here's to hoping even more amazing memories are made during this farewell season.

