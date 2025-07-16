3 Buffalo Bills on the chopping block entering training camp
The Buffalo Bills are one week from kicking off their 2025 training camp. Their sights are set on getting past the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, but before they begin to focus on that, they have to build the 53-man roster they think gives them the best shot at another deep postseason run.
Buffalo has made several additions on both sides of the ball, which increases the competition we’ll see in camp.
That being said, here are three players who already could be on the chopping block.
Laviska Shenault, WR
Laviska Shenault signed a one-year deal this offseason with the Bills, but might not make it to Week 1. While Buffalo lacks a legit WR1, their depth chart is rather deep. They’ve even added Elijah Moore and Kaden Prather to the group since signing Shenault, which only hurts his chances of making the team.
Dane Jackson, CB
Dane Jackson spent four years in Buffalo before signing with the Carolina Panthers. He’s back following an injury-shortened campaign but might not last. With Maxwell Hairston and Dorian Strong being added in the draft, plus the return of Tre’Davious White, Jackson is already on the chopping block.
Mitchell Trubisky, QB
Mitchell Trubisky never lived up to his draft status, but he’s been seen as a decent backup since leaving Chicago. He spent the 2021 seasons with Buffalo, before heading to Pittsburgh for two years. He was back with the Bills in 2024 and appeared in nine games.
He’s currently QB2 behind Josh Allen, but there’s a chance Mike White could surpass him. Even if it’s close, Buffalo might prefer White’s $1.195 million cap hit to Trubisky’s $3.25 million. That’s why the pressure will be on Trubisky during camp.
