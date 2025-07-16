Bills Central

3 Buffalo Bills on the chopping block entering training camp

These 3 players will be fighting for a roster spot during Buffalo Bills training camp.

Randy Gurzi

Buffalo Bills Mitchell Trubisky and Tyrell Shavers go through an elaborate handshake
Buffalo Bills Mitchell Trubisky and Tyrell Shavers go through an elaborate handshake / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills are one week from kicking off their 2025 training camp. Their sights are set on getting past the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, but before they begin to focus on that, they have to build the 53-man roster they think gives them the best shot at another deep postseason run.

Buffalo has made several additions on both sides of the ball, which increases the competition we’ll see in camp.

MORE: Bills QB Josh Allen shows off comedic chops in hilarious New Era video

That being said, here are three players who already could be on the chopping block.

Laviska Shenault, WR

Seattle Seahawks WR Laviska Shenault Jr.returns to the locker room following pregame warmups against the New York Giants.
Seattle Seahawks WR Laviska Shenault Jr.returns to the locker room following pregame warmups against the New York Giants. / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Laviska Shenault signed a one-year deal this offseason with the Bills, but might not make it to Week 1. While Buffalo lacks a legit WR1, their depth chart is rather deep. They’ve even added Elijah Moore and Kaden Prather to the group since signing Shenault, which only hurts his chances of making the team.

Dane Jackson, CB

Buffalo Bills CB Dane Jackson reacts after breaking up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd
Buffalo Bills CB Dane Jackson reacts after breaking up a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Dane Jackson spent four years in Buffalo before signing with the Carolina Panthers. He’s back following an injury-shortened campaign but might not last. With Maxwell Hairston and Dorian Strong being added in the draft, plus the return of Tre’Davious White, Jackson is already on the chopping block.

Mitchell Trubisky, QB

Buffalo Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky calls a play against the New England Patriots.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky calls a play against the New England Patriots. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Mitchell Trubisky never lived up to his draft status, but he’s been seen as a decent backup since leaving Chicago. He spent the 2021 seasons with Buffalo, before heading to Pittsburgh for two years. He was back with the Bills in 2024 and appeared in nine games.

He’s currently QB2 behind Josh Allen, but there’s a chance Mike White could surpass him. Even if it’s close, Buffalo might prefer White’s $1.195 million cap hit to Trubisky’s $3.25 million. That’s why the pressure will be on Trubisky during camp.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News