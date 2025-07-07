Bold prediction has Buffalo Bills shaking up the quarterback position
With 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen under center, the Buffalo Bills boast one of the best quarterbacks in the game.
Behind Allen is Mitchell Trubisky, who was the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. While he never caught on with the Chicago Bears, Trubisky has been a valuable backup for the Bills.
Trubisky is well liked by the front office, evidenced by the fact that he’s on his second stint with the team. Even so, New York Upstate’s Ryan Talbot says his time as QB2 could be coming to an end. While making four bold predictions for training camp, Talbot says Mike White can leapfrog Trubisky.
”This prediction may not be as bold as the others, but Mitch Trubisky’s time as the Bills’ No. 2 quarterback comes to an end this summer.”
He added that White needs to show improvement, especially considering the faith the front office has in Trubisky, but believes his ability to push the ball downfield will be the difference.
“White will need to be better than he was in the regular season finale last year, when he completed just 3-of-11 passes for 28 yards against the Patriots, but his willingness to push the ball down the field gives him a chance over Trubisky, a quarterback known for dinking and dunking the football.” — Talbot
White had some impressive moments early in his career while playing for the New York Jets, but hasn’t done much since 2022. Still, he makes plenty of sense as the backup, even if it means the end of the line for Trubisky.
