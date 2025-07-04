Analyst identifies Buffalo Bills' biggest position battle heading into camp
As the Buffalo Bills go through training camp later this month, there will be plenty of position battles to keep an eye on.
Figuring out who will start at safety and cornerback will be vital, whereas the battle for TE3 will be entertaining, even though it might not make a huge impact on the season. As for the most important position battle, Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante says that it will take place at wide receiver.
While Buffalo knows Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman will be the starters, there's going to be a lot of players battling for snaps behind them. Joshua Palmer is the favorite to be WR3, but as Infante states, other veterans will make a strong case for themselves.
"Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman return as the Buffalo Bills’ top two wide receivers from last season. Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins are no longer on the team, leaving an opening as their WR1 going into 2025. Joshua Palmer figures to be the top contender, seeing as though he’s making close to $10 million annually. Curtis Samuel remains part of the rotation, however, and Elijah Moore is just coming off a season with 538 receiving yards. Buffalo’s wide receiver group should be the top position battle on their roster." — Infante, PFN
Buffalo once again heads into the season without a legit No. 1 wide receiver. That's what makes their depth so important. They plan on using a committee approach, so finding the right pass-catchers for that committee is going to be of the utmost importance.
