Buffalo Bills offensive line earns high praise from NFL analyst
The Buffalo Bills have dominated the AFC East with five division titles in a row. Their offensive efficiency is a main reason for this and while quarterback Josh Allen and running back James Cook get all the attention, they have some big helpers up front.
Buffalo boasts one of the most consistent offensive lines in the league, with starting left tackle Dion Dawkins leading the way. Dawkins is joined by O’Cyrus Torrence, David Edwards, Connor McGovern, and Spencer Brown — who were all starters in 2024.
That continuity is one of the reasons PFF’s Zoltán Buday ranked the Bills' offensive line the third best in the NFL.
”The Bills might not have elite offensive linemen, but they benefit from continuity. All five starters from last year are returning in 2025, and the unit is without weak links. If right guard O’Cyrus Torrence can take a step forward in his third season to rank as a top-50 guard, then this unit will have an even higher ceiling.” — Buday, PFF
He also praised their work in pass protection, which led to a league-low in sacks.
“Buffalo's offensive line allowed 160 pressures in 2024, including a league-low six sacks, on 673 pass plays, leading to a sixth-ranked 87.7 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating.” — Buday, PFF
Buffalo has the skill players to rack up the wins, but it all starts with the offensive line. They don’t get the credit they deserve, but these guys set the tone for the Bills’ offense.
